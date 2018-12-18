Another milestone for HAL’s light utility helicopter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The light utility helicopter (LUH) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) took another step towards being inducted in the Armed Forces after its third prototype completed its maiden flight recently.

According to HAL, the flight was completed on December 14. "With this achievement, LUH is now close to production clearance and HAL is confident of meeting requirements of the Armed Forces," said R Madhavan, Chairman and Managing Director of HAL.

According to Arup Chatterjee, Director (Engineering, R&D), the successful flight was a step towards replacing the fleet of Cheetah/Chetak helicopters.