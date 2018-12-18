Girl drowns in Kali, three other family members missing

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A nine-year-old girl drowned in the Kali river near Bommanahalli village of Haliyal taluk on Monday, while three other members of her family including her six-year-old sibling were missing. Her mother was rescued by locals and rushed to Dharwad for treatment.

The deceased is Gayatri while there were no trace of her father Dhulu Gavade (48), sibling Krishna (6) and Dhulu’s nephew Satish Biru Gavade. Dhule’s wife Ramibai was rescued and taken to Dharwad District Hospital after first aid at Haliyal.

According to Ambikanagar police, there was no clarity about the sequence of events leading to the tragedy. What exactly happened can be ascertained once the woman being treated at Dharwad recovers, they said.

Dumming Siddi said he rushed to the river on hearing screams. He said he managed to rescue the woman while others “drowned in the deep river”. He alerted nearby villagers who took her to Haliyal taluk hospital for treatment before she was shifted to Dharwad.

Ambikanagar police, firefighters and divers fished out Gayatri’s body. The search for others was stopped at 9 pm and will continue on Tuesday morning, police said.