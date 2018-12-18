Minister Shivanand Patil announces Rs 2.5 lakh for kin of boiler blast victims

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: District in-charge and Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivanand Patil along with Labour Minister Venkataramanappa on Monday met the families of the victims who died and were injured in a boiler blast at a distillery of methanol production unit at Nirani Sugar Factory Ltd in Kulalli village of Mudhol taluk.

The ministers said the blast which claimed the lives of four persons and injured eight others on Sunday was a very tragic incident. Patil announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh from his own for the kin of each of the deceased. He also assured the families to look after the medical expenses of the persons who were injured in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said he will speak to the Chief Minister and try to convince him to give proper compensation to the kin of the deceased. “We will conduct a proper investigation about the tragic incident and if any irregularities are found, we will initiative action against the factory owners,” he said.

Owners of Nirani Sugar Factory Limited Murgesh Nirani and Sangamesh Nirani were also present on the occasion. Venkataramanappa said under the labour department, there are certain schemes through which compensation of Rs 8 lakh can be provided to the kin of each deceased along with health insurance of Rs 2 lakh each.