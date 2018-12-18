Home States Karnataka

Minister Shivanand Patil announces Rs 2.5 lakh for kin of boiler blast victims

Owners of Nirani Sugar Factory Limited Murgesh Nirani and Sangamesh Nirani were also present on the occasion.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Onlookers and police at the site soon after the boiler blast at Nirani Sugars in Mudhol taluk, Bagalkot | Express

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: District in-charge and Health and Family Welfare Minister Shivanand Patil along with Labour Minister Venkataramanappa on Monday met the families of the victims who died and were injured in a boiler blast at a distillery of methanol production unit at Nirani Sugar Factory Ltd in Kulalli village of Mudhol taluk.

The ministers said the blast which claimed the lives of four persons and injured eight others on Sunday was a very tragic incident. Patil announced a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh from his own for the kin of each of the deceased. He also assured the families to look after the medical expenses of the persons who were injured in the incident.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said he will speak to the Chief Minister and try to convince him to give proper compensation to the kin of the deceased. “We will conduct a proper investigation about the tragic incident and if any irregularities are found, we will initiative action against the factory owners,” he said.  

Owners of Nirani Sugar Factory Limited Murgesh Nirani and Sangamesh Nirani were also present on the occasion. Venkataramanappa said under the labour department, there are certain schemes through which compensation of Rs 8 lakh can be provided to the kin of each deceased along with health insurance of Rs 2 lakh each. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Labour Minister Venkataramanappa Shivanand Patil Boiler blast victims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp