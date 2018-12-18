Home States Karnataka

Farmer loan: No way in sight out of vicious circle of debt

Annappa and his brother are now knocking at every second door to borrow money to pay off the debt. The family owns three acres of land, and he has taken another 27 acres on lease.

Published: 18th December 2018 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2018 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Image used as reprsentation for farmer loans.

By Shreyas H S
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Annappa and his family members bear a forlorn look, shattered by the onslaught of severe drought, crop loss and huge debt. The six-member family in Aurad village of Kalaburagi district has amassed debt to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

Annappa and his brother are now knocking at every second door to borrow money to pay off the debt. The family owns three acres of land, and he has taken another 27 acres on lease.

Annappa with a calf

He has to pay Rs 5,000 per acre each year, which he has failed to do for the last two years. Last year, Annappa could save only Rs 80,000, which he had to spend on clearing debt. He had sold 30 quintals at APMC and 10 quintals to the government procurement centres.

“We borrowed Rs 4.51 lakh last year for marriages of my elder brother and sister. I borrowed Rs 50,000 this year for buying two oxen. For growing tur in 30 acres, I took loan of Rs 3 lakh from nationalised and cooperative banks. I also have uncleared dues of Rs 12 lakh which I took for crop and other purposes in the previous years.”

Annappa has borrowed much of the money from local lenders, and in order to pay it off, he borrows money from one and gives it to another. The family always remains caught in the whirlwind of debt. 
Their income is just about sufficient to meet household and medical expenses. Annappa’ sister-in-law is eight months pregnant. His two brothers work as agriculture labourers, but they could not find enough work this season due to drought. 

Anappa said, “We need at least Rs 10,000 every month. But sometimes we fail to earn. I am now thinking of selling the oxen which I bought for Rs 90,000.”

This year’s drought has made conditions worse. Almost 60 per cent of tur crop has dried up. “We don’t know how we can come out of the burden of debt,” he wailed. “I am pleading with you to help save me.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Farmer Loan Kalaburagi district

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Forest officials tranquilize elephant in Coimbatore
A fallen tree on a car in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh ahead of cyclone Phethai's on 17 December 2018. (Photo | EPS)
CYCLONE PHETHAI: Several trains have been cancelled due to heavy rains
Gallery
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposition leaders. It was heartening to see the bonhomie amongst political leaders and alliance partners from different states amid talks of a united anti-BJP front at an all-India level to defeat the ruling party in the Lok sabha elections next year. But the absence of key Mahagathbandhan allies like BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal was all too visible. (Photos | PTI)
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
A massive fire broke out on Monday evening at the government-run Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Kamgar Hospital located at Marol in Suburban Andheri. As of 18 December, eight people have lost their lives. (Photo | PTI)
IN PHOTOS | Eight killed including six-month-old baby in Mumbai hospital fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp