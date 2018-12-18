Farmer loan: No way in sight out of vicious circle of debt

Shreyas H S By

KALABURAGI: Annappa and his family members bear a forlorn look, shattered by the onslaught of severe drought, crop loss and huge debt. The six-member family in Aurad village of Kalaburagi district has amassed debt to the tune of Rs 20 lakh.

Annappa and his brother are now knocking at every second door to borrow money to pay off the debt. The family owns three acres of land, and he has taken another 27 acres on lease.

Annappa with a calf

He has to pay Rs 5,000 per acre each year, which he has failed to do for the last two years. Last year, Annappa could save only Rs 80,000, which he had to spend on clearing debt. He had sold 30 quintals at APMC and 10 quintals to the government procurement centres.

“We borrowed Rs 4.51 lakh last year for marriages of my elder brother and sister. I borrowed Rs 50,000 this year for buying two oxen. For growing tur in 30 acres, I took loan of Rs 3 lakh from nationalised and cooperative banks. I also have uncleared dues of Rs 12 lakh which I took for crop and other purposes in the previous years.”

Annappa has borrowed much of the money from local lenders, and in order to pay it off, he borrows money from one and gives it to another. The family always remains caught in the whirlwind of debt.

Their income is just about sufficient to meet household and medical expenses. Annappa’ sister-in-law is eight months pregnant. His two brothers work as agriculture labourers, but they could not find enough work this season due to drought.

Anappa said, “We need at least Rs 10,000 every month. But sometimes we fail to earn. I am now thinking of selling the oxen which I bought for Rs 90,000.”

This year’s drought has made conditions worse. Almost 60 per cent of tur crop has dried up. “We don’t know how we can come out of the burden of debt,” he wailed. “I am pleading with you to help save me.”