Home States Karnataka

Prolonged drought adds to farmers’ woes across Central Karnataka

The canal in Yavagal, 3 km from Belavanaki, has been in a dilapidated condition for years.

Published: 19th December 2018 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2018 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Apart from the drought, farmers are also suffering due to varying minimum support prices and failure of government schemes | Express

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

BELAVANAKI, GADAG DISTRICT: As the sun rises above their village, women of Belavanaki in Gadag district quickly pack food for the family. They are ready to be picked up by labour agents, who ferry them to farms located a few miles away.The village is located in Ron taluk, which has been reeling under severe drought for the last four years. Belavanaki has not seen a drop of rain this year. Many farmers have stopped farming, opting instead to work in fields that have irrigation facilities.

The taluk has 1.11 lakh acres of irrigation land, which falls at the tail end of the Malaprabha canal system. However, farmers here haven’t been able to get water from the canal for years, since it’s pumped upstream by people for their fields. The existing canals in and around Belavanaki are in poor condition.

“We used to get eight quintals of jowar per acre when adequate rainfall was there. But in the last few years, we have not harvested more than one quintal,” said Krishnappa Madalli, a farmer and GP member of Belavanaki, adding that since the village got sufficient rainfall in the past, they never bothered with canals. “But now, the government must ensure that farmers get water. But no such efforts have been made. Instead, contractors are making money in the name of constructing roads along the canals, canal repairs and bund restorations, most of which remain on paper,” Madalli added.

The canal in Yavagal, 3 km from Belavanaki, has been in a dilapidated condition for years. It is not cemented, and most of the water seeps down, leaving none for farming.“In the last four years, work carried out under central government schemes has come down. Women who work in the fields get just Rs 100 per day in wages. Farmers who had built Agri Ponds under government schemes have not benefited either, as there is no water in the ponds. We wrote to district administration about the poor condition of canals in our taluk, but haven’t got a response,” said Ashok Pattanshetty, a farmer from Yavagal village.

The story of these farmers is similar to what people are facing in many taluks of central and northwest Karnataka, including Haveri, Gadag and some parts of Dharwad. Despite a good spell of rain this season, erratic distribution has caused a drought-like situation in the region.

Farmers are also rattled with issues such as varying minimum support prices and failure of insurance schemes, Vikas Soppin, a farmer leader from Hubballi, said.“The central government’s Fasal Bima Yojana has failed to meet the expectations of farmers due to lack of coordination between implementing agencies and the government. There is no point blaming the middlemen for poor prices of produce, as some policies for minimum support prices need to changed to benefit the farmers,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka farmer drought

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Locals hold protest against Neelum-Jhelum power project in PoK
Killer jumbo captured & relocated in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp