Traffic diverted for Metro works near Jayadeva flyover

Published: 19th December 2018 08:26 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Due to Metro construction work beginning at the service road of the Jayadeva junction from Wednesday (December 19) in connection with works related to the R V Road-Bommasandra Line, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited has proposed a traffic diversion plan along this route.

Metro will begin work on the right side of the service road leading from Dairy Circle (Near Bandhan Bank) to Central Silk Board Junction towards Banashankari.

According to an official release, those travelling from Dairy Circle towards Central Silk Board junction will have to take a right turn at Gurappanpalya junction via 39th Cross Road, then a left turn at East End Main Road and further a left turn at Marenahalli Main Road to reach Central Silk Board. Commuters moving from Dairy Circle towards Banashankari will have to take a right turn at Gurappanpalya junction via 39th Cross Road, then a left turn at 28th Main Road and further they should take a right turn at Marenahalli Road to reach Banashankari. There will be no change in the traffic movement at the Jayadeva Underpass both ways.

