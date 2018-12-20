Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cops rescue 52 workers from bonded labour

The rescued labourers alleged that they were forced to live in inhuman conditions and were regularly beaten up.

Published: 20th December 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a bonded labourer. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HASSAN: The Hassan district administration has rescued 52 labourers from a farm near Savantanahalli village on Monday where they were being made to work as bonded labourers.  The cops, acting on a tip-off, rushed to the farm and rescued all labourers including 17 women and 4 children and moved them to a hostel in the same village. 

The rescued labourers alleged that they were forced to live in inhuman conditions and were regularly beaten up. But, the incident had not come to light for the past few years. No one had come forward to inform the police about the matter till Monday, said officials. 

On Wednesday, the District Principal and Session Court judge Thimmanachar chaired a meeting of senior officials including police, zilla panchayat, social welfare, labour and women and child welfare departments and asked them for the necessary steps taken for the rehabilitation of the rescued. According to officials, they had been given medical facilities, food and shelter. Additional Deputy Commissioner Vyshali said that they would be given identity cards. According to AN Prakash Gowda, the Superintendent of Police, two persons had been arrested. 16 of those rescued belonged to Scheduled Castes and action would be initiated against the accused under the appropriate act, said officials.

According to police officials, Munesh and Basavaraj, two of the accused, used to approach people who landed up at the railway station in Bengaluru and would offer them cash and jobs. Later they would be taken and put to work in the farms owned by one Krishna Gowda, a resident of Bengaluru where he reportedly runs a garment shop.

While most of them came from Chikmagala, Haveri, Raichur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Bidar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bellari, Shivamogga and Dharwad districts, six labourers were from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bonded labour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp