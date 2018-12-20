Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Two private medical colleges asked to refund excess fees 

The students had approached the HC before the committee’s decision was announced.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two private medical colleges - Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital and East Point Medical College - which collected excess fees from students enrolling for undergraduate courses, have been asked to refund the excess amount, with 6 per cent interest.

The Admission Overseeing Committee (AOC), constituted by the state government and headed by Justice B Manohar, passed an order recommending the state government and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) to direct the colleges to refund the amount over and above the fee fixed by the government and the Fee Regulatory Committee (constituted by the state government), along with interest. Justice Manohar, chairman, AOC, said, “We have received about 80 complaints about medical colleges charging excess fees. In two cases, we have issued orders recommending the state and the university to take action.”

The order, a copy of which is available with TNIE, recommends that the state government direct the RGUHS to issue directives to the colleges to pay the refund within 30 days, failing which, action will be initiated.  

When TNIE contacted Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital, Dr Navin S, principal, said, “The students have approached the court, and as the matter is subjudice, we cannot comment.” Meanwhile, Dr Prabhakar, principal, East Point Medical College, said, “We have received the order and are following whatever has been ordered by the committee.”  The students had approached the HC before the committee’s decision was announced.

