Karnataka falls behind Southern States in securing NITI Aayog score

BENGALURU: Karnataka has fared worse than its southern neighbours in terms of meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) set by the United Nations, according to a survey by NITI Aayog, published on Friday. While Himachal Pradesh and Kerala secured top position with an SDG index score of 69, Karnataka was ranked seventh, with a score of 64. Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra got the same score, but the first three states were ranked better than Karnataka.

HOW DOES KARNATAKA SCORE IN SURVEY?

Of the parameters, Karnataka ranked highest in electrification, and third in the country, with Tamil Nadu securing top rank. The other parameters in which the state featured in the top five include quality education (Rank 4), health and well-being, and gender equality (Rank 5) and industry, innovation and infrastructure

(Rank 5).

The state fared worst in the goal of reduced inequalities (Rank 22). Karnataka was also placed in the bottom half in fulfilling development goals such as poverty alleviation (18) and sustainable cities and communities (17).

he report also noted that Karnataka was one among four states -- Jharkhand, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh being the other three -- to identify nodal departments/personnel to fulfil the objectives of each SDG. It was also among the few states to have worked on the proposed national indicators and come up with identified state-specific indicators.