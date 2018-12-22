Blind Farming Technology: Machine to make farming easier for visually impaired

Mahesh M Goudar By

Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: Undeterred by the prevailing agricultural crisis, a visually-challenged man is well on his way to built a career as a farmer. Sahadev Shinde, a 40-year-old resident of Uttnal of Vijayapura, is preparing to adopt a new technology designed exclusively for the sight-impaired to take up farming.

In perhaps a first of its kind initiative, a ‘Blind Farming Technology’ will be launched at the fifth edition of the Indian Cultural Convention, to be held during December 24-31 at Vijayapura. Shinde told TNIE, “I am so happy that I will be a farmer from now on. The credit goes to Girish Badragond, who has developed this technology. Blind persons are actively involved in every sector in the country, including sports, music, and acting. But I am proud to say that a blind person like me will be able to grow crops.”

Shinde has two acres of land, which he used to give to others for cultivation. “But from this year, I will cultivate it independently with the help of the ‘Blind Farming Technology’,” said Shinde, who earned his living by weaving chairs until now.“I am looking forward to taking up farming, and my family members are also supporting me,” Sahadev Shinde added.

The machine includes a sensor installed in the soil that detects various crop-related information such as moisture content and temperature, and an audio system that relays details like water requirement to the farmer. It has to be installed at the farm, and works on solar power, alerting the farmer during the various stages of crop growth. It includes an auto mode and a manual mode, with the former automatically supplying water to the plants in the farmer’s absence. A digital stick will help the farmer collect information about the present condition of the land. This technology will also enable the farmer to save a minimum of 60 per cent water compared to normal farm practice, besides preventing diseases threat for crops, and increasing soil fertility. The machine took almost a year for Badragond, an acclaimed rural innovator, to develop.

“I have designed this machine to open people’s eyes, and it may inspire the common person by watching the blind farming independently. The main intention is to increase the number of farmers in the state,” Badargond, a resident of Sindagi of Vijayapura, told Express.