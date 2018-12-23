‘BJP losing popularity, no one will switch sides’

Subhash Chandra NS By

HAGARIBOMANAHALLI: Stating that the BJP’s plan to lure unhappy MLAs would fail, Agriculture Minister Shivashankara Reddy said that no Congress or JD (S) MLA is quitting their respective parties, even if they are unhappy with the cabinet expansion today.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of Krushi Utsav, organised by Dharmasthala Gramabhivrudhi Samsthe (DGS) at Hagaribomanahalli taluk, Reddy said that the BJP is trying to lure unhappy MLAs, but since the popularity of the party across the country is waning, the MLAs would have to think twice. “They have lost badly in the state in the recent by-elections, as well as in the assembly polls in all five states. They will not come to power in 2019. Considering this, no MLA will leave the parties,” he said.

Saying that Hagaribomanahalli MLA Bhima Naik’s name was on the list for ministerial berth, it had been left out in the last minute. “The MLAs have strived hard for the victory of the coalition candidate. They deserve it,” he said.

He added that the much-awaited Israeli model of agriculture will soon be a reality, and Ballari, along with seven other districts, have been selected for the pilot project.D Veerendra Heggade, dharmadikari of Dharamsthala emphasised that women should play a key role in agriculture.

He called upon women to utilise government benefits for economic development.The Utsav will showcase new technology in farming.