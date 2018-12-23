Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation launches Nandini buffalo milk

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Nandini, the well-known milk brand of Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers Federation (KMF), has introduced buffalo milk. Speaking to reporters, KMF chairman Vivekrao Patil said buffalo milk is considered ‘A2 milk’ that has high content of calcium and vitamin D which help burn calories effectively.

“We have released half litre packs... One litre of buffalo milk will cost Rs 60 for consumers while farmers are being paid Rs 38 per litre including the incentive of Rs 5”, Patil said.

About 60,000 litres buffalo milk is being collected every day from 35,000 farmers in various parts of the district. As much as 35,000-litre milk packed in flexi packets is being supplied to Bangaluru and local markets while the remaining milk is used to make kunda, penda, paneer and other products, he said. “We have also got orders for buffalo milk from Goa, Sangli and Pune”, he added.

There are several private milk organisations which indulge in adulteration and the Deputy Commissioner should take action against them, he urged.