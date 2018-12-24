Home States Karnataka

55-year-old man slips while crossing drain, dies

A 55-year-old man died after he fell into an under-construction drainage chamber on National Highway-63 in Yellapur town.

Published: 24th December 2018 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Drainage work under way at Sabgeri in Yellapur town | Express

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

KARWAR: A 55-year-old man died after he fell into an under-construction drainage chamber on National Highway-63 in Yellapur town. According to locals, Ashok Naik of Sabgeri in Yellapur town, a driver by profession, went to a saloon in the town on Friday evening.

Ashok Naik

As he returned home, while crossing the chamber, he stepped on excavated mud, slipped in the process and got pierced by iron rods lying there. He was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that unscientific work without any safety measures has led to Naik’s death. The NH 63 passes through the town and as part of the road development work, the PWD’s NH section has taken up drainage work on both sides of the highway in the town. About 4 km drainage is being constructed in a phased manner and the work is going on from Balagimane to Bisgod Cross in the town for the last one year.Deceased Ashok Naik is survived by his wife and two children.

Ashok Naik National Highway-63 Drainage system

