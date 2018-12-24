55-year-old man slips while crossing drain, dies

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

KARWAR: A 55-year-old man died after he fell into an under-construction drainage chamber on National Highway-63 in Yellapur town. According to locals, Ashok Naik of Sabgeri in Yellapur town, a driver by profession, went to a saloon in the town on Friday evening.

As he returned home, while crossing the chamber, he stepped on excavated mud, slipped in the process and got pierced by iron rods lying there. He was taken to a private hospital in Mangaluru, where he succumbed to injuries on Sunday.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that unscientific work without any safety measures has led to Naik’s death. The NH 63 passes through the town and as part of the road development work, the PWD’s NH section has taken up drainage work on both sides of the highway in the town. About 4 km drainage is being constructed in a phased manner and the work is going on from Balagimane to Bisgod Cross in the town for the last one year.Deceased Ashok Naik is survived by his wife and two children.