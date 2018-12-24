Dissenters in Congress being rewarded: Ramalinga Reddy

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven-time MLA and a former minister, but there is no place for Ramalinga Reddy in the JD(S)-Congress coalition government. One of the very few leaders who chose to keep mum over not being included in the cabinet the first time, Reddy has now chosen to speak up. Disappointed with state leaders and their choices for the ministry, Reddy has accused the party of incentivising rebellion while punishing loyalists. Excerpts from an interview:

Did you expect to be part of the cabinet?

I didn’t lobby for any post even when the coalition government came to power. I didn’t bother asking anyone why I wasn’t inducted in the ministry, but many leaders like M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Sudhakar, H K Patil held meetings to air dissent. There are four people who call the shots here — Siddaramaiah, G Parameshwara, Dinesh Gundu Rao and K C Venugopal. I did not meet any of them to lobby for a cabinet berth. They have justified dropping seniors by stating that they want to accommodate newcomers. But why does that apply to me and not to R V Deshpande, Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar or K J George? They deserve to be in the cabinet, no doubt, but it isn’t fair on the part of the leaders to sideline me. Dinesh Gundu Rao has said not everyone can be a minister, but how does that change when it comes to George or MB Patil?

Why do you think you were left out?

They accommodated people from different castes, I presume. But, for someone like me who has been in the party for decades and has won seven times, caste should not be the criteria. People who joined the party recently have made it to the cabinet. People who rebelled against the leadership have been accommodated. Naturally, I believe that I am being sidelined.

Do you now think you would have been accommodated had you rebelled publicly?

Considering what has unfolded, that is exactly what I feel. People like M B Patil, who expressed dissent, have been accommodated.

Has anyone from the party reached out to you?

Not once have the leaders holding responsible posts reached out to me. I refuse to make the first move and talk to them.

What is your next course of action?

I will do nothing. I lose nothing if I don’t become a minister. I have no qualms with the leaders, but with the policy and principles, they are following. I am disappointed with the party’s ‘pick and choose’ attitude. I’m unhappy with caste-based partisanship and accommodating troublemakers. I personally feel that loyalists are being neglected. Such things are bound to make leaders disinterested.

Were you not considered for a cabinet berth because your daughter was given an MLA ticket?

They are unrelated. The survey said my daughter would win. They gave the ticket because she was eligible and the party needed a seat. That cannot be a reason. Wasn’t Siddaramaiah’s son given a ticket? Shivashankarappa’s son was a candidate too. Ramesh and Satish were given tickets just like Muniyappa’s daughter.

Will you continue to work with the party despite the disappointment?

I have worked with the party for 40 years now. I have grown with it. Ups and downs are bound to come, but I will fulfil my responsibilities. In the national interest, Congress has to come to power at the Centre and we will work for it. I am disappointed with specific leaders who could have backed me, but chose not to.

What do you expect from the party?

The party leadership has to reach out to leaders. Picking and choosing their favourites can’t be the way. Those in responsible posts should take the initiative of addressing disgruntled leaders.

There are differences across districts. This is like a family where issues need to be spoken over and sorted. Brushing it under the carpet and ignoring it is not the solution.