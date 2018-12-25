Home States Karnataka

Deputy CM leaves as zilla panchayat members boycott meet

Led by ZP vice-president Sharada Narasimha Murthy, JD(S) and BJP members of the local body boycotted the meeting.

G Parameshwara

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Deputy Chief Minister and District In-charge Minister G Parameshwara was in for embarrassment on Monday as a zilla panchayat meeting he wanted to attend was boycotted by a section of its members.  The start of the meeting was delayed due to lack of quorum. Congress leaders had hoped that BJP and JD(S) members would attend the meeting as the deputy chief minister was going to make it. Indeed, Dr Parameshwara had arrived at the venue with senior officials.

Led by ZP vice-president Sharada Narasimha Murthy, JD(S) and BJP members of the local body boycotted the meeting.Their argument was that incumbent president Latha Ravikumar should have stepped down a month ago as she had completed her tenure of two and a half year as per a pact between the JD(S) and the BJP.“They should not have boycotted the meeting as the deputy chief minister wanted to discuss issues related to the people of the district. It will hamper developments”, said Kenchamaraiah, a senior member from the Congress party. In fact, the ZP meeting was not on Parameshwara’s itinerary.As he was in the city, he wanted to take part in it.An embarrassed Dr Parameshwara left the ZP hall. 

