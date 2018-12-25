Well known midwife Sulagitti Narasamma who helped thousands of women deliver babies, no more

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Padma Shri award winner Sulagitti Narasamma, (98) a traditional midwife, who had helped thousands of women in Pavagada taluk to deliver babies safely died at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Kengeri in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon.

She was admitted to the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre here last month and was later referred to BGS Hospitals on November 29. She could not recover from chronic lung decease and was on a ventilator for the last five days. The doctors said she passed away on Tuesday at 3.p.m.

She is survived by four sons including activist Pavagada Sriram, three daughters and as many as 36 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa visited the hospital and mourned the death of Narasamma who was bestowed with the Padma Shri in 2018.

The illiterate woman had served free of cost to help women deliver babies safely. She hailed from Krishnapura village of Pavagada taluk, and married Anjinappa when she was just 12.

"I had learnt the art of delivering babies from my grandmother Marigemma who also helped me deliver five of my babies", she had told TNIE.

Speaking to TNIE, her son Pavagada Sriram informed that the district administration will take a call on the final rites of Narasamma since she will be accorded State honour.

"The administration will also decide over her burial site and converting it into a memorial", he added.