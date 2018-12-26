Karnataka: Student charred to death after his bike collides with private bus 

By Express News Service

KOLAR: A 20-year-old student was burnt alive after his superbike caught fire after colliding with a private bus near the Jain International School on the outskirts of Bangarpet town around 6:30 A.M. The victim, Niraj was a third year BE student at a private college in Bengaluru. According to Sources, Niraj's bike collided with a bus which was coming from the opposite direction at the Bangarpet Road.

Sources said, under the impact of the accident, the front wheel of the bike got separated, and its petrol tank was damaged and the bike instantly caught fire. Niraj who became unconscious fell nearby and was burnt alive while his friend who was driving pillion was thrown away from the vehicle. He is currently recovering at a local hospital, added sources.

Unfortunately, while the busy Bangarpet-Kolar road was blocked following the tragic accident, no one came forward to rescue the youth. An eye witness told Express that though two villagers tried to help Niraj but were held back by others.