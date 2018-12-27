Home States Karnataka

Double whammy for agriculture industry: Drought declared in Rabi season too

BENGALURU: The agriculture sector in the state has suffered a double whammy with drought conditions continuing in the North East (NE) monsoon season as well. As a result, the state government has decided to declare drought in 156 taluks in the Rabi season, of which 95 taluks are affected by severe drought.

Gangaram Baderiya, Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, said that 'unprecedented' drought conditions have resulted in widespread losses in Karnataka. "The prevailing condition is unprecedented, given that the state has been affected by floods, landslides and severe drought in consecutive seasons (Kharif and Rabi) in the current year, which has never occurred earlier. This has severely impacted the state's economy," he said.

Dry spell also continued unabated during the NE monsoon season, after South West (SW) monsoon turned out to be truant in most parts of the state.

