HD Kumaraswamy meets Nitin Gadkari, pushes for six projects, five in Hassan

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union minister for highways and water resources Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to expedite projects for Karnataka under his ministry.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo | EPS)

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met Union minister for highways and water resources Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday to expedite projects for Karnataka under his ministry. Except for a project in Belagavi, all other five agenda points revolved around infrastructure and improvement of roads in and around Hassan. Kumaraswamy will be in New Delhi till December 27 to meet ministers from various department to request expedition of projects in the state.

The two key takeaways from the meeting were Gadkari’s nod to construction of an elevated highway between Hubballi and Dharwad and his decision to call for a  meet of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu chief ministers over Mekedatu issue. The state government has been asked to acquire land for construction of the elevated highway between Hubballi and Dharwad. Out of the six projects on agenda for discussion with the minister, five were for Hassan and neighbouring towns.  

Except for a request to consider the development of alternate roads to NH 4A which connects Karnataka to Goa under the ministry’s project to widen the highway, all other requests revolved around the development of highways around Hassan-HD Deve Gowda’s constituency.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

Sanction of a 6-lane elevated highway in Hassan town limit on Belur-Bilikere section of NH-373
Improvement and reconstruction of two-lane with Paved shoulders for Belur to Hassan section of NH-373
Improvement and reconstruction to two-lane with shoulders on Doddahalli to Bilikere junction of NH 373
Construction of 4-lane divided carriageway between Hassan and Holenarasipur
Approval of strengthening of various roads required in view of taking up upgradation of NH-4 (Belgaum to Goa)- interstate connectivity
Upgradation of State highways from Channarayanapatna- Holenarasipura-Arkalgud-Kodlipet-Madikeri as NH

