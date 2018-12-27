Home States Karnataka

Narasamma laid to rest with state honours

The body was brought to Tumakuru late on Tuesday night and kept for public viewing at the Amanikere tank Glass House from 10 am on Wednesday.

Published: 27th December 2018 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

A woman pays her last respects to Sulagitti Narasamma at Amanikere in Tumakuru;

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Ninety-eight-year-old traditional midwife Sulagitti Narasamma, who was awarded the Padma Shri in March this year, was laid to rest with full state honours at Gangasandra village on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday evening. She had been suffering from a chronic lung disease and was being treated at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospitals in Kengeri, Bengaluru, where she died at 3.10 pm on Tuesday.

cops presenting a gun salute

The body was brought to Tumakuru late on Tuesday night and kept for public viewing at the Amanikere tank Glass House from 10 am on Wednesday. Several religious and political leaders including the junior pontiff of Siddaganga Mutt, Sri Siddalinga Swami, Elerampura Mutt’s Sri Hanumanthanatha, Ministers S R Srinivas, U T Khader, MP S P Muddahanume Gowda, Tumakuru city MLA G B Jyothiganesh, former minister Sogadu Shivanna and others paid their last respects.

Thousands of people from different walks of life also paid their tributes during the day.Initially, there seemed to be some confusion over the burial site. But deputy director of the social welfare department, Devaraj, and ST Development Corporation district manager Rajkumar helped in identifying a 1-acre plot on Survey No.58 at Gangasandra, which had been earmarked as a burial ground for the SC/ST community by the government.

Labour minister M Venkataramanappa, who is Pavagada MLA, visited the site and narrowed down on it. Sulagitti Narasamma became the first person to be buried there. Half acre of the one-acre plot will be set aside for a memorial. The  site in the vicinity of the tree park named after noted environmentalist Salumarada Thimmakka.Though the government had declared a state funeral, none of the ministers were present in the evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sulagitti Narasamma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp