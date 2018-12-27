Plea seeks raising librarian retirement age

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a petition seeking directives to raise the age of superannuation of librarians from 60 to 62 years. During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner, Dr R T D Ramesh Gandhi, deputy librarian at University of Mysuru (UoM), argued that an amendment Bill was already passed in both the Houses to consider the service of librarians on par with teachers. The Bill is pending for the governor’s assent.

The counsel for the university argued that the benefit of the Bill will be in effect from the date of the governor’s assent. He also pointed out that similar petitions have been rejected by the HC.The petitioner prayed the court to quash the order dated November 22, 2017, passed by UoM, asking him to retire with effect from December 31, 2018, on his attaining the age of superannuation. He has also requested the court to quash the notification dated July 19, 2016, issued by the university notifying that library staff working in varisities are not teachers, and hence, their service cannot be permitted beyond 60 years.

In support of his arguments, the petitioner pointed out that the UGC notified the Career Advancement Scheme in 2006, directing that the posts of assistant librarian/college librarian and assistant director of physical education would retire at 62 instead of 60, on par with teachers. “The state government issued an order dated June 27, 1998, accepting the resolution of the varsity that librarians working in universities and their constituent colleges (government colleges and other aided colleges) are to be treated as non-vocational staff. Following this, several universities, which had no governing statutes, continued the services of library staff on par with teachers”, the petitioner contended.

The petitioner claimed that state universities had not framed statutes, and were seeking instructions from the Education Department regarding the tenure and nature of appointment of teachers, librarians and other staff.

HC provides relief to co-op society members

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order allowing the members of a few cooperative societies to cast their votes in the election to be conducted for the first time after the amendment was brought to the Cooperative Societies Act in 2013. This, despite members not having attended three out of five annual general body meetings. Justice G Narendar passed this interim order after hearing petitions challenging Section 20 of the Cooperative Societies Act, which barred members from voting if they are not following the minimum requirements, including that they should participate in three out of five annual general body meetings.