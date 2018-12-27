Home States Karnataka

Siddaramaiah-Parameshwara tussle delaying portfolio allocation

Even five days after eight new faces were inducted into the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, the portfolios still remain a mystery.

Published: 27th December 2018 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even five days after eight new faces were inducted into the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, the portfolios still remain a mystery. The process of assigning portfolios, sources say, is being delayed, thanks to the tug-of-war between Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah.

While the former does not want to let go of his three ministries, the latter is adamant on giving Home Ministry to Lingayat strongman M B Patil. With Wednesday’s meeting ending inconclusively, AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge

K C Venugopal had to take the recommendation list back to New Delhi. With two senior state leaders not in agreement with each other, it is now left to party boss Rahul Gandhi to chart the next course of action.
Sources in the party say that

M B Patil — one of the most senior leaders and newly inducted minister — is refusing to settle for anything less than the Home Ministry.

“The question is whether seniors like Parameshwara, D K Shivakumar should part with portfolios they are currently holding. New portfolios can be created for the new ministers. Portfolios from other ministers who hold multiple departments like K J George and Krishna Byregowda could be taken,” said a Congress source privy to the chaos that ensued in the meeting held at a luxury hotel on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Parameshwara is said to have refused to part with Home or Bengaluru development departments. He is open to reassigning Youth Empowerment and Sports Department.“It is unfair on part of ministers holding more than one department to refuse to part with it. No ministers would like to hold an insignificant ministry,” said a party source. “The announcement will be made soon. We only need
to inform Rahul Gandhi of the decision,” said K C Venugopal, AICC Karnataka in charge.

According to sources, the proposed allocations include municipal administration for C S Shivalli, housing for M T B Nagaraj, forest for Satish Jarkiholi, medical education for E Tukaram, skill development for R B Thimmapur and infrastructure development for Parameshwar Naik.

Nine Congress ministers currently hold more than one portfolio and seniors like Parameshwara and D K Shivakumar are supposedly unwilling to sacrifice either of their ministries and would like the party to take ministries from others or create new portfolios.“The CM has too many portfolios and those can be allocated too,” suggested another Congress source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
G Parameshwara Siddaramaiah Siddaramaiah-Parameshwara Congress-JD(S)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp