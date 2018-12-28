Home States Karnataka

Bhagwan’s  remark on Gods kicks up row again

Following this, Mandya BJP leaders Shivakumar Aradhya and C T Manjunath have lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against Bhagwan. 

Published: 28th December 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th December 2018 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Writer K S Bhagwan, who in the past had earned the ire of right-wing outfits for his “controversial” views on Lord Ram, has kicked up a controversy again. This follows the recent release of the second edition of his book titled ‘Rama Mandira Eke Beda?’ (Why Ram Mandir is not needed). 

Though the “derogatory” contents of the book in which both Lord Ram and his wife Sita were shown in a bad light were in print in the first edition too — that hit stands in March — it has triggered a row again with the release of the second edition. 

Though the second edition was released in September, it has angered the right-wing activists again, for Bhagwan reiterating his claims, while speaking to a section of media on Thursday. Bhagwan minced no words in making public his  views on the Ramayana.

Following this, Mandya BJP leaders Shivakumar Aradhya and C T Manjunath have lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against Bhagwan. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp