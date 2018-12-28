Bhagwan’s  remark on Gods kicks up row again

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Writer K S Bhagwan, who in the past had earned the ire of right-wing outfits for his “controversial” views on Lord Ram, has kicked up a controversy again. This follows the recent release of the second edition of his book titled ‘Rama Mandira Eke Beda?’ (Why Ram Mandir is not needed).

Though the “derogatory” contents of the book in which both Lord Ram and his wife Sita were shown in a bad light were in print in the first edition too — that hit stands in March — it has triggered a row again with the release of the second edition.

Though the second edition was released in September, it has angered the right-wing activists again, for Bhagwan reiterating his claims, while speaking to a section of media on Thursday. Bhagwan minced no words in making public his views on the Ramayana.

Following this, Mandya BJP leaders Shivakumar Aradhya and C T Manjunath have lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against Bhagwan.