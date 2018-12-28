Karnataka government only interested in 'development-free corruption', says PM Modi 

Home States Karnataka

Modi also said the agricultural loan waiver announced by the H D Kumaraswamy government was the "most cruel joke" on farmers.

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched a blistering attack on the JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, alleging it was interested only in "development-free corruption".

"People want corruption-free government, but Karnataka government wants development-free corruption," Modi told BJP's booth-level workers of the state during an interaction with them through video conferencing as part of the party's 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' programme.

The outreach is aimed at engergising party cadre ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

Modi said people of Karnataka had reposed faith in the BJP and it was the duty of the party workers to become the voice of people if the government was neglecting their welfare.

"It seems people in power in Karnataka are playing the game of musical chair.

When people in power are not interested in the welfare of people, it is the duty of our workers to become the voice of people," he said, and referred to reported strains between the ruling coalition partners.

Responding to a question about farm distress and farmers suicide in the state, Modi said only a handful of agriculturists benefited from the government's loan waiver programme.

"Those who go around the country claiming credit for the farm loan waiver will they also take the blame for farmers suicide?" he asked.

 

