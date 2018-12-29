Home States Karnataka

BJP calls Kumaraswamy 'accidental chief minister'

Kumaraswamy would go abroad with family Saturday night on a personal visit and return on the night of January 1, 2019, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Friday.

Published: 29th December 2018 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2018 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Calling Karnataka Chief Minister an "Accidental CM", the opposition BJP has taken a jibe at him over his Singapore visit to celebrate the new year, at a time when most parts of the state are reeling under drought.

"After new govt was formed 377 farmers have ended their lives 156 talukas declared drought-hit, loan waiver has still not been done, Karnataka has slipped to a debt-ridden state & here we have the so-called son of soil CM @hd_kumaraswamy celebrating new year in Singapore (sic)," the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a tweet.

"If there was a movie titled #AccidentalCM who will play the role of @hd_kumaraswamy?" it said in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy would go abroad with family Saturday night on a personal visit and return on the night of January 1, 2019, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Friday.

According to CMO officials, it has been a practice for the Janata Dal (Secular) leader to celebrate the new year with family for the last few years.

The chief minister's foreign visit comes at a time when voices of displeasure have emerged from his own party, the JD(S), against the ruling alliance partner, the Congress.

JD(S) workers and leaders have openly expressed their unhappiness against the Congress on a host of issues, including the appointment of heads to boards and corporations that are yet to be finalised.

According to sources, the Congress is said to have forwarded its list of 19 legislators to headboards and corporations to the chief minister.

The move has irked the JD(S) leadership as they were not consulted.

Also, the Congress recommending the names of some of its legislators as heads of boards and corporations under departments controlled by JD(S) ministers has angered the regional party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp