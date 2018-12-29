Karnataka sees dip in maternal deaths

Suraksha P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In 2017, Karnataka saw 350 less deaths of women in labour compared to 2016, as per the just-released Civil Registration System (CRS) 2017 report, which was made public on Friday. The report was released by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Government of Karnataka. The number of maternal deaths has come down to 763 in 2017, which amounts to a Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) (deaths per lakh live births) of 70. The MMR has come down from 98 in 2016.

Dr Rajkumar N, deputy director, Maternal Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said, “Maternal mortality rate has come down by 28 deaths per lakh live births in 2017. So that is 350 fewer deaths. We are improving on maternal health in general and quality of care being provided to pregnant women too. Next year, we are targeting to bring the deaths down to 650. We intend to attend to pregnant women within one hour of her arrival at a health centre.”

Maternal health programmes are run under both the National Health Mission and the state government. Obstetricians, medical officers and nurses are being trained in intrapartum care and labour services, and awareness is being spread on antenatal care and institutional deliveries.