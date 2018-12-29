Loan waiver a cruel joke on farmers: PM Narendra Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed the state government’s farm loan waiver a “cruel joke on farmers” and accused the coalition government of playing a game of “musical chairs” without being interested in the welfare of the people.

Interacting via video conference with BJP booth workers from Belagavi, Dharwad, Bidar, Davangere and Haveri districts, the PM said, “What they have done in the name of loan waiver will go down in history as one of the most cruel jokes on farmers.

After six months in power, news reports say the government could only benefit a handful of farmers with their loan waiver scheme.