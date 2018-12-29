Karnataka wants suburban rail to link KIA, City Railway Station, extend to outskirts

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has proposed massive changes in the feasibility report of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Suburban Rail Network submitted by consultancy firm Railway Infrastructure Technical Engineering Services. Apart from recommending connectivity to the airport from Bengaluru City Railway Station instead of Yelahanka as proposed by the firm, it also called for extending the network to the city’s outskirts.

This would extend the overall length to over 270 km, a massive increase from the 161 km proposed. Railways say the project is bound to be delayed further as a new DPR will have to be prepared now.

After a high-level meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, Mahendra Jain told TNIE that the state wants the suburban network to connect all the satellite towns in the city. “We have suggested a lengthier network which will involve extension of the existing routes suggested by them. We want the present network to touch satellite towns like Doddaballapur, Hosur, Ramanagara, Devanahalli and others. It could run to over 270km.” The four corridors proposed in the present DPR covers 161km.

According to a source familiar with these developments, the state also wants airport connectivity from the City Railway Station and not Yelahanka station, as specified in the DPR.