Home States Karnataka

Gung-ho JD(S) plans to contest 12 Lok Sabha seats, Congress guarded

Congress’s coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) plans to field its candidates from 12 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka during the 2019 general elections.

Published: 30th December 2018 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2018 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

H D Deve Gowda.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress’s coalition partner Janata Dal (Secular) plans to field its candidates from 12 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka during the 2019 general elections. Seat-sharing between the two parties is expected to be finalized by January 15 and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda is confident of getting what the party wants. But Congress is guarded in its response.

“We are demanding 12 seats and I see no hurdles in getting it. We will hold talks with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and finalize seat-sharing before January 15,” Gowda told media persons on Saturday. Former CM Siddaramaiah’s home district Mysuru, Tumakuru, which is represented by Congress MP in the Lok Sabha, and Bengaluru North are among the seats the regional party is keen to field its candidates, apart from its pocket-boroughs Hassan and Mandya.

AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal said, “Deve Gowda is a senior leader and he is talking about what his party wants. Seat-sharing will be finalized after discussions. In coalition, it will be give and take between both parties and we will sit and discuss it.”

According to Gowda, 12 seats that the party is asking for will be from Old Mysuru region, Hyderabad -Karnataka, Mumbai-Karnataka and other regions too. “It will be decided only during the talks and we will be able to finalize it without any hassles,” he said. 

While party leaders are keen that Gowda contest from Bengaluru North, the former PM said he is yet to decide on contesting the elections and will do so after consulting his party leaders. He, however, announced that his grandson Prajwal Revanna will be the party candidate from Hassan, which he currently represents in the Lok Sabha.

Stating that the notification for the LS polls is likely to be issued in February last week or first week of March, Gowda said there is no time to rest and he will soon start touring the state. 

Gowda said the party will conduct conventions focused at various communities like minorities and backward classes. He has convened a meeting of party leaders in Bengaluru on January 3 to discuss all issues related to the party, including election preparations, appointments to boards and corporations and inducting two ministers from the party into the state cabinet. 

Trying to play down the tussle between the coalition partners, especially over appointments to boards and corporations, Gowda said some appointments were withheld due to technical reasons as the government has to follow certain guidelines while appointing heads to institutions like pollution control board. “There is no problem between the coalition partners. Appointments to all boards and corporations be will made together,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Janata Dal Karnataka 2019 general elections K C Venugopal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Humane Express: Kerala Floods - Tales of Resilience
Richa Chadha takes a jibe on Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp