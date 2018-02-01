MADIKERI:A tiger was found dead inside Nagarhole Tiger Reserve on Tuesday night. The decomposed carcass of the tiger was found in Belakovu under Nagarhole wildlife range of the Reserve.This is the third tiger’s death in the state since January and first in Nagarhole, which is home to highest concentration of tigers in the country. Last week, two tigers were found dead in G S Betta range of Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

An autopsy was conducted on Wednesday morning under the presence of forest officials and wildlife experts. The cause of the death and gender of tiger is yet to be ascertained, but the forest department feels the death could be due to fight with another tiger.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Manikantan said the cause of death is due to “in-fight”. “The tiger may have died due to territorial fight with another tiger. Four canine marks have been found in the neck region of the dead tiger. The sex of the tiger too was could not be known as the hind portion of animal has been decomposed completely,” he said.

Wildlife expert said that the forest department must probe all the angles. “Mere looking at canine marks one cannot tell the cause of death. Once the carcass is badly decomposed its difficult tell the reason. A detailed inquiry must be conducted. Even in 2017 January state had reported similar mortalities,” the expert noted.