BENGALURU: Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has accused the BJP of trying to communalise and politicise the killing of 28-year-old Santosh at JC Nagar in the city on Wednesday. “He was not an activist of any Hindu outfit or the BJP. There is no political overtones behind the killing,” Reddy insisted.

Reddy told reporters on Thursdaythe killing was due to personal rivalry. “Santosh and his killer Wasim were residents of the same neighbourhood for years. The two had a fight 2-3 months ago. There was enmity since then between the two,” Reddy said.

To a question on reports that Santosh was murdered following an argument over putting up banners for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally, Reddy said, “There was no intention to kill. Santosh was stabbed with a screw driver in the leg. He died due to excessive bleeding.”

Reddy refused to comment on the reports that the argument erupted over smoking ganja. “Police have taken strict measures to curb trafficking of narcotics since I took over as Home Minister,” he claimed.

He accused the BJP leaders of politicising the death of every Hindu youth in the state. “The BJP leaders have cultivated the habit of claiming every Hindu who is killed to be a member of the party or terming him as an Hindu activist. We will expose their duplicity by bringing out a booklet and send it to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and state BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa,” he said.

Ex gratia for family

The Home Minister has promised an ex-gratia payment for Santosh’s family. “Whatever may be the cause of his death, he is a young man and we strongly condemn it. We will extend our aid to the grieving family. I will discuss with the Chief Minister and announce the ex-gratia. We will also consider giving a job for a member of the family,” he said. He also promised speedy investigation into the killing by the Central Crime Branch.