BENGALURU: With the Union government announcing ropeway projects to promote tourism, the ropeway projects at various tourist locations across Karnataka, including Nandi Hills, are likely to get a boost. State tourism department is planning to have ropeways at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura district, Madhugiri in Tumakuru and Yadgiri Hills in Yadgir district.

N Manjula, Director of Tourism Department, said of the three ropeway projects which are in the pipeline, two come under Archaeological Survey of India -- Madhugiri hills of Tumkuru and Nandi Hills at Chikkaballapura district. “Since they fall under the ASI, clearance was an issue. Now that the Centre itself is backing the ropeway projects across the country, we are hoping that the ropeway projects at Nandi Hills and Madhugiri Hills will get nod.”