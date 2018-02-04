MYSURU: The wave of political realignment has continued in the region ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Chamarajnagar Zilla panchayat member and late MLA S Chikkamadu’s son Anil Kumar has officially resigned from the JD(S) and is expected to join the Congress on Monday. He is also assured of the Congress ticket for Heggadevana Kote constituency, sources said.

The Nayaka community leader’s move comes weeks after former minister C H Vidyashankar and ex-MLA A R Krishnamurthy expressed their intent to join the Congress. Anil Kumar’s entry is expected to help the Congress make up for the loss it suffered after another Nayaka community leader and former MLA Chikkanna left the party.

Chikkamadu, who had been elected to the assembly from H D Kote constituency on JD(S) ticket with active support from party leaders H D Deve Gowda and H D Kumaraswamy had died recently.