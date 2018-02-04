BENGALURU: The BJP on Saturday accused the Siddaramaiah-led government of having a soft corner for terror elements as well as drug and sand mafia in the state. The state Assembly elections will be an electoral battle between the lawlessness and the rule of the law, BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao said. Speaking to mediapersons, Rao said the murder of BJP worker Santosh is the handiwork of the drug mafia, which has the tacit support of the ruling Congress.

“The battle is going to be between the drug mafia and the rule of law,” he said. Lawlessness in Karnataka is characterised by deeply entrenched drug and sand mafia besides killing of Hindu workers by elements having links with terror organisations, he said.

Rao and Union Minister Ananth Kumar visited Santosh’s residence in the city. The BJP worker was murdered in the city on Thursday and police have arrested four people in the case. The killing of BJP, RSS and Hindu activists elsewhere in the state is due to the support being given by the ruling party, he said, and demanded NIA probe into Santosh murder as there is “terror angle as well as drug mafia dimension”.

The BJP, he said, will emphasise on law and order failure in Bengaluru, apart from exposing the state government’s apathy towards ecology and environment. “The Congress government under Siddaramaiah has made even the lakes catch fire, which is something bizarre,” Rao said.

BJP workers to visit farmers’ residences

On farmers’ suicides in the state, Rao said BJP workers will visit every household throughout the state and explain criminal apathy exhibited by the Congress government towards farmers in distress.