MYSURU:Yet another tiger was found dead at Maddur forest range limits in Bandipur Tiger Reserve (BTR) on Monday morning. According to forest officials, the age of this male big cat is around four years and it had died two to three days ago.

A senior forest official told The New Indian Express that the tiger might have been killed by another tiger over territory.

“The skin, nails and canines are intact and the veterinary doctor conducted the postmortem and samples of the tiger’s organs will be sent to a forensic lab,” he said.

Around 12 days ago, two tigers were found dead in BTR and the department is waiting for the FSL report of the two tigers. In the last nine months, six tigers have died in BTR.

“November to February is the mating season of tigers. During this season, there will be fights between wild cats for territories. One-hand-half months ago, a tiger died at Moolehole forest range in BTR over territory,” said the officer.

Tiger menace in Gundlupet

A tiger has killed two cows in the last one week in the fringes of Kundkere and Omkar forest ranges in BTR. On Monday morning, a tiger killed a cow and attacked four cattle at Kurubarahundi village. All the five cattle belong to farmer Mahesh. Mahesh said the incident occurred when the cattle were grazing at the farmland. Five days ago, a tiger had killed a cow at a farmland in Kadbur village.

Two arrested for selling leopard nails

Karwar: Ansi forest officials arrested two people for allegedly selling 19 leopard nails recently at Ulavi car festival in Joida taluk of Uttara Kannada district. According to Ansi range forest officer, they have arrested Yallappa Marappa Kari (70) and Durgappa Rajappa Badagi (51) of Venkatapur village in Dharwad taluk and handed them over for judicial custody. On Friday, the duo were selling 19 nails of leopards valued at `1,000 each in Ulavi of Joida taluk.