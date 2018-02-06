BENGALURU: A jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Divya Spandana aka Ramya, social media in-charge of All India Congress Committee, has received mixed reactions on Twitter, while particularly angering the BJP.

Soon after Modi had coined a new acronym at a rally in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds - TOP for tomato, onion and potato - while talking about agrarian crisis, Ramya had retweeted a post from a private news site, saying “Is this what happens when you are on POT”.

Though the ‘POT’ innuendo tickled some in social media sites, it did not sit well with the BJP. BJP national IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted, “Will Rahul Gandhi maintain silence on Divya Spandana’s comment while he sacked Mani Shankar Aiyar just because his jibe came close to Gujarat election and Karnataka is still some months away? Or sacrificing his close aide, responsible for his rise as a leader, takes some courage?”

Reacting to the tweet, Ramya continued her sarcastic vein replete with emojis, writing: “You didn’t want to tag me cos you didn’t want people to watch the Modi video pinned on my timeline? Come on! Be a sport”, adding, “And hey, POT = Potato Onion Tomato what were you thinking?” and ending it with a winking face emoji.