BENGALURU: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Congress government in Karnataka as the “10% Commission government,” Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at the Prime Minister by accusing him of “shielding the looters like former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa, who had gone to jail on corruption charge.”Siddaramaiah challenged Modi to substantiate his charge with evidence. Modi had made the charge during his address at the ‘Parivartana Rally’ in Bengaluru on Sunday in the presence of Yeddyurappa and other party senior leaders.

Opposition leaders Jagadish

Shettar and K S Eshwarappa

interact with reporters after the

Governor's Joint Session at

Vidhana Soudha on Monday

“It is a shame that Modi who is branding our government as corrupt and 10% Commission government has declared a man (Yeddyurappa) who had been to jail on corruption charge as BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate in Karnataka,” Siddaramaiah said. “We need not learn lessons from these looters.”

“Prime Minister Modi is supporting and facilitating corruption,” the CM alleged.

Modi has lowered the dignity of the office of Prime Minister and insulted the people of Karnataka by spreading lies about Karnataka government and by projecting “looters and those who went to jail as the next Chief Minister of the state,” Siddaramaiah said as he listed out the names of BJP leaders--Yeddyurappa, Janardhan Reddy, Katta Subramanya Naidu and Krishnaiah Setty--who went to jail on corruption charges.

Questioning Modi’s commitment to fight corruption, Siddaramaiah questioned as to why he had not appointed the Lokayukta in Gujarat for 9 years during his stint as the Chief Minister and has so far not bothered to appoint the Lokpal after becoming the Prime Minister. Accusing Karnataka government as ‘10% commission government” is the most irresponsible, politically motivated statement by Modi. “Modi has proved himself to be shameless having stooped to the level of Yeddyurappa in his act and words,” Siddaramaiah added.

Referring to Modi’s assertion that the Countdown has started for Congress government in the state, Siddaramaiah said BJP cannot win even if Modi and Shah make 100 trips to Karnataka.

“The countdown has begun for Modi government at the Centre. Rajasthan bypoll results have shown which way the wind is blowing. Our victory in Karnataka is 100% guaranteed. People have already made up their minds,” Siddaramaiah said.

Siddaramaiah also took serious exception to Modi’s comment about “ease of doing murder” in the state and allegations of bad governance.

Karnataka stands at the top in attracting investments, IT/BT exports, startups, introducing universal health scheme. “Would the state have emerged as the top destination for investments if there was failure of law and order,” Siddaramaiah questioned.

He later accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies about law and order situation in Karnataka and requested Modi to take a look at the pathetic law and order situation in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

CM insulted PMO by not receiving him at airport

Bengaluru: THE BJP on Monday accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of insulting the office of the Prime Minister by not receiving him at HAL Airport on Sunday afternoon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in the city on Sunday to attend the BJP’s mega rally. “It was a violation of protocol. The CM did not go and he had not sent any of his ministers to receive the PM,’’ said former CM and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar.

As per protocol, even if the PM comes to the state to attend a political rally, the CM or ministers designated by him have to receive him at the airport, he added. On Sunday, the State Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief welcomed the PM at HAL Airport. The CM had stated that he had not gone to receive the PM at the airport as he had come to the city to attend a political function and

it was not an official visit.