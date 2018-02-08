NEW DELHI: The BSP and the Janata Dal (Secular) today announced that they are entering into an alliance to contest the Karnataka Assembly polls together.

The alliance would continue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as well, BSP leader Satish Chandra Misra and JD (S)'s Danish Ali said at a press conference.

They said the two parties would contest the Karnataka Assembly polls due sometime in April together.

The term of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly ends in May.

The BJP wants to wrest power from the Congress which rules the state now.