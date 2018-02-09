KARWAR: Water way to propose! If you are looking for a romantic location for a proposal, then Murdeshwar in Uttara Kananda district will certainly fit. Visitors here can now propose to their love from under water. They can visit Murdeshwar on Valentine’s Day (February 14) with their partner and take them to an island, about 20 km from the coast, from where they can dive into the Arabian Sea and pop the question. Keeping up with the times when selfies and video clips are popular, the beautiful moment will be captured with the cameras.

Netrani Adventures, a scuba diving firm, has come up with this special feature for those who “think and act differently”, according to Ganesh Harikantra, the chief executive officer of the firm. “To make the important moment a memorable one, we have set up an underwater platform from where lovers can express their feelings,” Ganesh told The New Indian Express. “As Valentine’s Day is coming, people are thinking of special ways to propose to their dear ones. A Valentine’s Escapade is a package we are offering on February 14 for such people. Those out on their first date, or waiting to propose, or planning something memorable for the special person in their life can take the package,” he said.

“We will take people who enrol for scuba diving at Netrani Island, where rich and beautiful coral reefs, colourful fish, turtles and other sea creatures can be seen,” he said.

Netrani Island, which is heart-shaped, makes for a splendid sight when viewed from the sky. It is one of the richest coral beds of the West Coast. Scuba diving activities officially started here in December 2016.