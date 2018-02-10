BENGALURU: A total of 1.61 crore students between the age group 1 and 19 from 50, 366 government and 27,118 private schools will be dewormed as part of the National Deworming Day on Monday.

Karnataka has 49 per cent prevalence of Soil-Transmitted Helminths infection. Worms can cause anaemia and under-nutrition thereby impairing mental and physical development. In areas where parasitic worms are endemic, administering safe, effective deworming drugs (Albendazole) to children at schools has an impact on educational and economic outcomes.

A mop-up round will be held on February 17. Meetings have been held with the Education Department, Women and Child Development Department and Backward Classes and Minorities Department at the state, district and taluk levels.

District- and taluk-level inter-departmental officials were trained by Health Department officials via video conference. School and Anganwadi teachers have been trained at the primary health centres. The children will be mobilised to delivery points (schools/Anganwadis) by accredited social health activists (ASHAs). To prevent adverse events following administering of tablets, adverse event management teams consisting of specialists and ambulances will be stationed at primary health centres, community health centres, taluk and district hospitals.