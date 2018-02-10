BENGALURU: In temporary relief to physically challenged people seeking quota for LPG distributorship, the Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed all further proceedings following the notification issued by the Indian Oil Corporation inviting applications for allotment of 238 LPG distributorships in the state.

Hearing the PIL filed by Karnataka Rajya Vikalachetanara Rakshana Samiti claiming that no statutory reservation was provided to differently-abled people, a division bench of acting Chief Justice H G Ramesh and Justice P S Dinesh Kumar stayed the notification dated August 17, 2017.

While adjourning the case to February 19 after passing the interim order, the court, however, noted that the Centre was unable to say on what ground it reserved only 3 per cent reservation in distributing LPG outlets to physically challenged people instead of 5 per cent as claimed by the petitioners. The petitioner has made Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Social Justice and Empowerment as respondents in the case.

Advocate Jayna Kothari, counsel of the petitioner, contended that Indian Oil Corporation published a notification on August 17, 2017, for the selection of 238 LPG distributors in various districts. But it has not reserved 5 per cent of the distributorships as mandated under Section 37 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which will amount to 11 distributorships. Instead it has reserved only 6 positions, which is less than even 3 per cent of 238 distributorships.

She pleaded that as per the Unified Guidelines for Selection of LPG distributors issued by the Indian Oil Corporation, no concession in application fee of `10,000 or `5 lakh security deposits have been granted in favour of people with disabilities. Nor has any provision for financial assistance been made in their favour as mandated under Section 19 of the RPD Act.