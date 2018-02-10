UDUPI: Matka operators who have been previously arrested by the police in Udupi district will have to execute a bond of `5 lakh each. In case they violate the bond by getting involved in matka again, they will have to cough up a fine of `5 lakh each to the government.

At a phone-in programme held at his office in Bannanje here on Friday, Udupi Superindendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi said that a list of those involved in matka cases against whom cases were registered in the district in the last three years, is being prepared and they are being produced before the taluk magistrate since the past two days. Nimbargi also said that the Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur has approved externment of about four to five such arrested persons. Some more cases are pending before the district magistrate. Some applications sent by the police department seeking to extern some matka operators have been rejected, he said.

A resident of Shankaranarayana area informed the SP that illegal sand mining was taking place in Kallinajeddu area in Shankaranarayana police limits. The SP assured action to stop the illegal mining at the spot. Another caller from Karkala complained that some private bus operators were blatantly violating permit rules and are running buses at will right under the nose of the Transport Department. Nimbargi promised action.