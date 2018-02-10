BALLARI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday began his election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka with a piece of advice for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He advised the PM to learn how to run the government from Karnataka’s chief minister Siddaramaiah.

Gandhi who began his speech by wishing people in Kannada, quickly settled down to criticise Modi for dwelling on the past, instead of fulfilling the promises made and saying anything about the future of the country.

He urged Modi to stop looking in the rear mirror while at the steering wheel. "If he drives in that manner, the vehicle goes into the gutter. If you want a better India, look forward,” he said.

“Modi did not speak about employment for the youth, or help to farmers in his hour-long speech in Parliament,” the Congress president said. “He spent one hour talking about the Congress party and the past. The people of India wanted Modi to speak about the future instead,” he added.

“You will gain nothing by trusting those who make false promises and show fake dreams,” Gandhi said at a rally in Ballari. “The Congress party fulfills the promises it makes,” he claimed and added,“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words are empty. He does not act as he speaks.”

The Congress president also attacked Modi over the Rafale contract and claimed that Modi had visited Paris himself and changed the contract. “The Rafale contract had earlier been given to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Modi seized the contract from the company and gave it to his friend (Anil Ambani),” he said.

Patting the back of the Karnataka's CM, Gandhi added that Siddaramaiah is a man firmly focused on the future. "We are proud to say that CM Siddaramaiah's government was a clean administration," Gandhi said and urged the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress again.

"When we come to power next, we will work twice as hard. And the development will be a combined effort of the people, not just an individual," Gandhi said.