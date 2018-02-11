BENGALURU: Hours after Rahul Gandhi asked Narendra Modi to stop giving excuses and start delivering on promises that he had made to people, the BJP said Rahul’s remarks showed his moral bankruptcy.

“Rahul’s remarks against the PM only shows his moral bankruptcy. The PM’s decisions such as GST and demonetisation helped to improve country’s economy and people of the country too have accepted it during UP, Gujarat and other polls,” said BJP spokesperson S Suresh Kumar. He said there was nothing new in Rahul’s speech and it was repetition of what he had stated during the Gujarat polls.

“The Congress is blocking BJP’s initiative to solve Mahadayi dispute, but Rahul did not speak about it,” he said.