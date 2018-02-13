NEW DELHI: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to hit campaign trails in Karnataka with two rallies this month, the BJP is gearing up to step up electioneering with plans to hardsell achievements of the party ruled Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat government.

The BJP is seeking to make all out efforts to wrest power in Karnataka, which is currently the only large state in the kitty of the Congress.

“As part of Prime Minister’s seven planned rallies in Karnataka before the dates for polling are announced, two rallies – February 18 in Mysore and February 28 in Devangiri – have been planned with aims to build up campaign in the state. One of the rallies of the Prime Minister has already been held in the state,” sources in the party said.

The BJP chief, sources said has entrusted party vice president Vinay Sahashrabuddhe to draw up a list of key achievements of the party ruled states with aims to drum up support for the party campaign in the state.

“The BJP campaign themes in Karnataka will largely be around giving solution to urban transport planning in Bengaluru, farmers’ distress in the state, besides the issue of tackling drought conditions, and law and order situations. The BJP has to cash in on the anti-incumbency factor against the Congress government in the state. Thus, we are seeking to make a strong case of BJP’s credentials to give good governance,” sources added.

With Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as key campaigners in the state, the BJP is bracing up to pour in its maximum energy in the state with aims to take psychological advantage over the Congress before the party gears up to defend its governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan later this year.

“There are enough curiosities already around the country for the initiative of the Madhya Pradesh government to guarantee farmers’ income with financial support in the event of distress sell of their produces. This will be presented before the people of Karnataka,” sources stated.

The BJP is also bracing up to showcase the mass rapid transport system of Ahmedabad in Gujarat and Indore in Madhya Pradesh in Karnataka, which is likely to go to the polls in April this year. “The law and order has emerged as key issue in Karnataka. We have found in our surveys that people in the state are also concerned with the extent of radicalisation of the youths of the minority community. We will make a case for a BJP government effectively dealing with such issues in the event the party is elected to power,” sources stated.