SHRAVANABELAGOLA:Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate in the Mahamastakabhisheka celebrations in Shravanabelagola of Hassan district. Sources confirmed to ‘Express’ that Narendra Modi will be coming by a special flight on the third day of the anointing ceremony of Lord Bahubali, conducted once in 12 years. Modi will take a helicopter to reach Shravanabelagola and will address the devotees.

The 58-foot tall monolith of Lord Bahubali is bathed in pink cololur ahead of

the 88th anointing ceremony which will begin on February 17 at

Shravanabelagola | Amit S Upadhye

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has just finished his first leg of election campaign in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, is expected to attend the rituals on the last day of the Mahamastakabhisheka on February 27. However, an official confirmation is yet to made from the office of the Congress president.

Other important politicians who are expected during the Mahamastakabhisheka are Union ministers Rajanath Singh and Nirmala Sitaraman and BJP national president Amit Shah.“The Mahamastakabhisheka attracts people from all over and it’s a custom that government heads attend the rituals. Jawaharlal Nehru visited Shravanabelagola in 1953.

His daughter Indira Gandhi visited the temple town twice. Presidents like Shankar Dayal Sharma and A P J Abdul Kalam have attended the Mahamastakabhisheka celebrations,” said Surendra Kumar Heggade of Dharmastala.Meanwhile, the Hassan police have made elaborate security arrangements during Mahamastakabhisheka.