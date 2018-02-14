TUMAKURU: Two teenagers from Bengaluru who had come to Devarayanadurga Hills on a picnic drowned at a tank at Elerampura village in Koratagere taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Nikhil (16) and Hareesh (17), students of Vasavi Vidhyapeeta at Vijayanagar in Bengaluru. They were residents of Kengeri satellite town and Magadi Road, respectively.

They had come in a group of 12 friends on six motorbikes and scaled the hills. They sighted the brimming tank at Elerampura, about 15 km from the hills and rode to the place. Six of them ventured into the tank for swimming and the duo drowned. Four others survived as they reached the banks sensing danger. Sources said none had expertise in swimming.