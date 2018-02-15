BENGALURU: Former Chief Minister and JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he will make auto drivers Member of Legislative Council (MLCs) and take them to Vidhana Soudha. JD(S) had organised an interaction programme at Town Hall where more than 2,000 auto drivers and cab drivers were present.

During the interaction, Kumaraswamy said if his party comes to power and he is made the CM, he will nominate an auto driver as MLC within a month.

The politician-cum-film producer Kumaraswamy also offered auto drivers a chance in Kannada film industry. He expressed his desire to make a separate app-based service for auto drivers in Bengaluru, similar to Ola and Uber.Further, Kumaraswamy said he had already been Chief Minister earlier. "Even if I die today, I will still be called a former CM. But we want to come to power to serve the people, especially the poor. I do not want it to be a government run by bureaucrats, but commoners' government. For which, I want your support,'' he appealed to the auto drivers.

"In JD(S), there are no star campaigners. If at all there is any, it is me and HD Deve Gowda,'' he said.

He criticised the state government for not doing much for auto drivers. "The money they are spending on advertisements, the same money they could have used to waive off loans of auto drivers,'' he said.

During his interaction, a couple hailing from Hosakote were there to thank HDK for helping their ailing daughter. HDK had given money for the ten-year-old girl Monika for medical treatment.

While they were thanking, Kumaraswamy got emotional on dias. "This is my second birth and I want to dedicate my life to the poor. I would request the auto drivers and their families to help,'' he said while wiping his tears.

Kumaraswamy said he wants to establish a university for skill training for those who are just seventh standard pass. He was referring to auto drivers. "University will come up in between Magadi and Sunkadakatte,'' he added.