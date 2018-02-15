RAICHUR: A mentally unsound man drove a state-owned city bus for over 1km in Raichur, escaping the notice of bus driver who went to have tea. The incident happened in the afternoon hours of February 13.

The bus was parked at railway station and was waiting for passengers to ferry them to the city. The man identified as Devendrappa, who alighted from a train, seeing no one on the wheels of parked bus took on the steering.

Devendrappa, according to an officer from the west police station, hails from Shahpur taluk of west police station. Devendrappa works in Bengaluru as daily wage labourer and he had come to Raichur from the capital city. The bus driver who had gone to have tea left the key in the bus. Devendra sat on the driver seat and started to drive. As the bus moved, the driver and conductor started to run.