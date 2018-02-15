BENGALURU: Two of the biggest leaders of the BJP — Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party's national president Amit Shah — will kick off the second phase of campaigning for the party for the upcoming Assembly elections. Both the leaders will campaign in the state on February 19 .

While Modi's visit will be for a day in Mysuru, Shah will be touring the coastal districts of the state from February 18 to February 20. The presence of both the leaders in the state is expected to boost the morale of party workers. Apart from it, padayatras to Surathkal from Ankola and Kushalnagar and conventions of various morcha's of the BJP have also been planned.

Parivartana Yatra culminated on February 4 in Bengaluru in a massive rally attended by Modi. Though BJP had organised some events such as "slum stay" recently, the rally by Modi is touted to be the one that will kick off BJP's second phase of campaigning.

Modi, who will visit Mysuru on February 19, is expected to hold a rally for BJP workers in the city. Apart from the rally, he is expected to inaugurate some railway projects. Shah will be in Dakshina Kannada district on the same day, addressing party workers and conventions during his three-day tour, which starts on February 18. Shah will meet the family of Bajrang Dal worker Deepak Rao, who was killed in the first week of January.

Community-based conventions, planned by BJP will also kick off during Shah's visit to the coastal region. On February 20, a convention of fishermen has been scheduled in Udupi.

BJP plans ‘Suraksha Yatra’ in coastal region

After the visit of BJP national president Amit Shah to the coastal region, BJP state unit has chalked out plans to intensify its campaigning there. It has now decided to take out a “Suraksha Yatra” to the communally sensitive Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada district. Speaking at a press meet, BJP MP and party state general secretary Shobha Karandlaje said the yatra will be launched from Ankola in Uttara Kannada district and Kushalnagar in Kodagu district. “The objective of the yatra — which will be held from March 3 to 6 — is to revive the feeling of security among people of the coastal region, who have been affected by violence,” she said. While the yatra from Ankola will be flagged off by Union Skill Development Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, Union Statistics Minister D V Sadananda Gowda will flag it off in Kushalnagar. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will participate in culmination of the yatra to be held in Surathkal on March 6.